YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Being successful at business is harder than it looks. Many of us don’t see the hours of work it takes behind the scenes.

Business is good for Boardman resident Kyle White. He just sold the second business that he started in his life, a marketing company called Interstellar Digital. White is 32 years old.

“Well, it’s pretty exciting because when you look at all the hard work that goes into it, finally being able to see it pay off, both financially and professionally it’s very rewarding,” he said.

White gives a lot of credit to the Youngstown Business Incubator (YBI) and former YBI CEO Jim Cossler. White co-founded the business and will stay on as an advisor. His next venture will be helping other startups.

“And I’m hoping to take some of my expertise on these exits and help companies grow and potentially bring some more to Youngstown,” White said.

White is a big believer in Youngstown. Its location and its people, impressions he got before graduating from Cardinal Mooney in 2009.

“That idea of a family works for startups too, because if you have the CEO and the CEO always butting heads, that’s not going to be a situation where a company can succeed,” he said.

White has helped raise over $600 million as a venture capitalist and has worked on over $2 billion in acquisitions. White suggests people find their passion, which will help them find the right business to start, and don’t forget about family.

“When you’re in Youngstown, everyone is you know, a Youngstowner and they all want to support one another. And I think that’s very important for a startup that wants to get off the ground,” he said.

White shares that secrets to success are people working together and sharing the workload.