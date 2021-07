COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – A solar energy farm could be coming to Columbiana County. A community meeting was held on the proposal Wednesday night.

The solar panels would be located on a thousand acres of land in Franklin Township near Fink Road.

According to the Morning Journal, the land would be leased from three property owners.

The project still needs approval from the Ohio Power Sitting Board. If approved, the solar panels would go up in 2023.