YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Valley Pond and lake owners wanting to stock their waters can get several varieties of fish through the Mahoning Soil and Water Conservation District Fish Sale

Fish available for order include fathead minnows, white amur, Japanese koi, largemouth bass, bluegill, yellow perch, channel catfish, hybrid bluegill and shell crackers.

Orders for fingerling-size fish are due to the district office by Friday, Sept. 22. Pick-up will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28 at the Canfield Fairgrounds.

District Administrator Kathleen Brable-Bryan said stocking ponds in the fall is important for the overall water environment.

“The cooler temperatures make transport less stressful for the fish, many of which will provide fall and winter fishing. Other forage fish should also be introduced at this time to accommodate the spring introduction of the larger predator fish,” she said.

Orders can be placed with the district office by phone at (330) 740-7995. Order forms are available online.

When ordering fish, keep in mind that you will need to bring a lined container filled with your pond or lake water to pick up your order. Also, the district office recommends five to eight gallons of water per 100 fish. If you are getting amur, the container must have a lid or a liner large enough to tie on top. Five gallons of water is required for every two white amur.

Fish food, pond conditioner and pond maintenance books are also available.