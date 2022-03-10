YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Soil and Conservation District (SWCD) has set a date for its annual tree sale.

Native trees and shrubs will be available in many sizes and varieties including redbud, silky dogwood, sugar maple, white oak, bur oak, Kentucky coffeetree and more.

The deadline to order the trees and shrubs is Monday, March 21. Orders can be placed online. The link will take you to the Licking County Soil and Water Conservation District website, which is partnering with Mahoning County for the sale.

You can order directly from SWCD by filling out this form and returning it to the district office at 850 Industrial Rd. Youngstown, Ohio.

Pick-up for the trees and shrubs will be Friday, April 22.

Anyone ordering more than 300 seedlings of the same species can call MCSWD at 330-740-7995. Special orders for unlisted species must be a minimum of 100 of the same species and are subject to nursery availability and pricing.

Sales tax of 7.5% is required for both online and offline orders.