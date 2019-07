Jessica Moorhead passed away in 2003

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A softball tournament was held in Austintown in honor of Jessica Moorhead, who lost her life to leukemia.

The Jessica Moorhead Memorial Softball Tournament welcomes teams from Ohio and Pennsylvania. Over two days, teams competed for the top prize.

The tournament started prior to her passing and is now in its 17th year.

Proceeds from the tournament go toward a scholarship fund.