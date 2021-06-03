Sodas, ice cream, draft root beer part of Idora Park book signing event

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A book signing event is planned this week for a new book written by the owners of the Idora Park Experience in Canfield.

Mr. Darby’s Emporium in Boardman is hosting their second Idora Park Day on June 5.

Jim and Toni Amey will be there to sign copies of their new book Nucked: Misadventurers with the Idora Park Experience Ninjas – A memoir…sort of.

On display during the signing will be “The Wildcat”, a Hooterville Highway Car and a boat from the Lost River, along with other items.

Bottles of the original Idora draft rootbeer will be available along with wild cherry and cream soda. T-shirts and other “surprises” will also be available.

Proceeds and donations at the event will benefit the Salvation Army of the Mahoning Valley.