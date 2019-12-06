Social media expert explains importance of having a positive online presence

Speaker Josh Ochs talked about how social media can be used to impress colleges and future employers

BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – The aim of a special forum Thursday night was to teach parents and their children how to be smart when using social media.

The lesson about online apps wasn’t just about safety, though. Speaker Josh Ochs also taught about the importance of building a brand and how social media can be used to impress colleges and future employers.

“We taught every student how to Google themselves online so they could see their online brand and all of a sudden it connected. They said, ‘Wow, the thing I’m doing online can be seen by a future employer.’ We taught them how colleges are going to say no if they’re being inappropriate online and then we showed them how to brand themselves and it opened them up, because we told every student in our eyes you’re an adult, so let’s show you the positive ways of using these tools to start laying the ground to your future,” Ochs said.

Ochs also showed parents how to “bury” any bad Google results from other users with similar names as their children. He also showed examples of posts that can help students stand out in a positive way.

The forum took place at West Branch High School.