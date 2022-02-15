YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – As the effects of the pandemic continue to become known, one statistic is directly impacting teenagers.

Teen social anxiety is not new, however, more teens are experiencing it during the pandemic.

According to research published in JAMA Pediatrics, anxiety symptoms among children and adolescents have doubled compared to pre-pandemic estimates. The study shows that one in five young people are experiencing clinically-elevated anxiety symptoms.

The analysis included 29 studies including 80,879 participants.

“Social anxiety is simply the fear of being negatively judged by others in social situations. For teens, it’s essentially the same thing, but it may be a little bit more intensive, a little bit different than adults, just based on scenarios and situations,” said Kyle Mitchell, a teen social anxiety speaker.

Mitchell said he experienced social anxiety when he was in high school but didn’t know what it was at the time.

“I transferred from this really small private school to this really large public school… The bus drops me off 40 minutes before my first class even starts… I did not know what to do for 40 minutes… Personally, I wanted to just go sit in the corner and be by myself, but I couldn’t do that cause I felt like people would negatively judge me,” he said.

Mitchell said he decided to just walk around, circling the halls for 40 minutes instead. But when someone noticed he was doing that and confronted him, it caused him even more anxiety.

“I knew the next day of school I could not just walk the halls anymore, so from that day on, I would just go in the bathroom, I would sit in the stall, and I would sit there, and I would just cry it out,” he said.

Mitchell struggled with social anxiety throughout his high school years. It made him feel like he wasn’t normal and isolated. He didn’t know what anxiety was at the time. Eventually, he sought help.

Then, in college, he decided he wanted to find a way to help others who were experiencing the same thing.

“I guess it was just because I started seeing people post about it a lot on social media. It was a lot more prevalent, people were talking about it more, and I realized, ‘Wow, I had social anxiety and there’s a lot of other people that are struggling with this thing,'” he said.

Mitchell created an Instagram account bringing awareness to teen social anxiety and went on to become a public speaker on the topic. He said he created a three-step process to help himself and others get through it.

Step 1 – Self-love

“I say shower yourself with self-love because that really helps build the confidence in you, before taking on uncomfortable challenges… There are lots of ways to practice self-love. My favorite one is using self-affirmations,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell believes loving yourself more allows you to be more confident in yourself and the fear of being judged by others begins to lessen.

Step 2 – Baby-step uncomfortable challenge

“Just going slightly outside your comfort zone and exposing yourself to things that do make you anxious, in a really small way, though,” he said.

While in college, Mitchell challenged himself to raise his hand in class to answer a question. Although it brought him lots of anxiety at first, over time he became completely comfortable with the idea of getting picked on by the teacher and answering a question in front of the class, even if his answer was wrong.

Step 3 – Reward your efforts

“Two reasons really, to give myself a little bit of an incentive to do it, something to look forward to after doing it as well as training my brain to focus on the effort of what I’m doing instead of the result of what I’m doing,” he said.

Mitchell says the effort is more important than the result. Making the effort to step outside your comfort zone deserves recognition and feeling good about yourself.

Mitchell says anyone who may be experiencing social anxiety, especially students, should think about talking to someone about it. Find a good support team to have around you can help.

Most importantly, he says it’s important to remember, “Don’t feel ashamed… You’re not alone, ask for help.”

Next month, Mitchell will give his first TEDx talk on teen social anxiety.