MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) — A Mahoning County task force will be holding a sobriety checkpoint this coming weekend.

According to a press release, the Mahoning County OVI Task Force will be on saturation patrols throughout the week and weekend. The sobriety checkpoint will be sometime between May 12 and May 14.

The task force will release more details later this week.

With these patrols and checkpoints, the task force aims to make the roadways in Mahoning County safer and urges the public not to drink and drive.