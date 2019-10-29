‘Sober for a Month’ gains traction in Valley

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A new, national trend is challenging people to be sober for a whole month. It’s gaining popularity across different generations.

The trend started on social media. The challenge is to be sober for 31 days.

The practice was started by McMillan Cancer Support in the United Kingdom and has caught the attention of the world.

In addition to going sober, the trend helps raise money for cancer research and awareness.

There are many reasons why someone would want to do it and one of those is to lead a healthier lifestyle. Dr. Mike Sevilla with the Family Practice Center of Salem said he encourages his patients to take the challenge.

“The big thing for my patients is just for them to actually just to think about it and stop drinking, which can be a big step for some of my patients. It is always good to have that conversation with them or friends and family,” Sevilla said.

The sober challenge can be done in any month, it’s the concept that is catching on. Stepping away from alcohol for just one month can have immediate health benefits such as clearer skin, better quality of sleep, boost in energy levels, weight loss and lower blood pressure.

If you are a heavier drinker, more than four or five drinks a day, Sevilla says a cold turkey approach may not be for you.

“You should really check with your doctor before doing anything like that because there is always the danger of alcohol withdrawal,” he said.

The current U.S. dietary guidelines defines moderate drinking as up to 1 drink per day for women and up to 2 drinks per day for men.

The next big Sober for a Month challenge is set for January. Several online websites offer support and encouragement through the sober month.