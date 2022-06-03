YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Soap Gallery has a new art exhibit, one that’s a little different from the rest.

“It was a great idea because most people don’t show what they’re sketching. They show their paintings or other art forms, but the sketchbook never gets opened,” said artist Wayne Ronagaus.

The exhibit is called “the Sketchbook.” It’s a way for artists to display works of art they didn’t originally plan to release.

“It’s really cool to see their creative process and see it on the walls,” said owner Stephen Poullas, co-owner of the Soap Gallery.

Ronagaus displayed several of his pieces featuring pears. He said he had different inspirations for each piece, including one of two pears sitting in front of a sunset.

“This one was just thinking about my ex-wife before she passed away,” Ronagaus said.

Throughout the gallery, you can see black and white portraits and color-filled works of art.

The Soap Gallery is open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and the exhibit is free for anyone to check out.