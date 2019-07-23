So you want to be an Amazon driver?

FILE – In this June 30, 2011, file photo, a United Parcel Service driver delivers packages from Amazon.com in Palo Alto, Calif. A joke book “written” by a conservative author and filled with blank pages in a dig at Democrats topped Amazon’s list of best sellers on March 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

Amazon says you can make $15 to $25 per hour

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Amazon says you can be your own boss, set your own schedule and make $18 to $25 an hour working as an Amazon Flex driver.

The Amazon Flex plan can put just about any responsible person behind the wheel who can pass a background check and has a good driving record.

The system sort of works like Uber or other rideshare applications. First, you have to sign up for Amazon Flex, answer a few questions, submit to a background check and select the region you want to deliver.

If you don’t see your region, you can put one on an “interest list.”

There are also instructional videoes you’ll have to watch.

According to the Amazon Flex website, flex drivers pick up packages from an Amazon delivery station and take those items directly to customers. Deliveries could include items picked up at an Amazon delivery station, local retailers or groceries. There are also on-the-spot deliveries.

You’ll need a smartphone that uses Android 6.0 or newer, 2GB of memory, a camera with flash, GPS location services and SIM card. For iPhones, you’ll need a 5s or newer and IOS 11 or higher.

As for the vehicles you’ll need, that can vary. For Amazon.com orders, you’ll need a 4-door, mid-sized sedan or larger, SUV or van. Smaller cars won’t qualify. For Prime Now orders, you can use any safe vehicle. Full insurance coverage is also required.

Amazon drivers can be hired directly, also. The distribution center in North Jackson is hiring seasonal delivery associates at $15.50 per hour. You have to have a valid Ohio driver’s license and a high school diploma or equivalent. Other requirements include:

Ability to lift, bend, reach above the head, kneel, crouch, and/or stretch during shifts up to 12 hours long

Ability to work 40 hours a week. This position is full time

Ability to operate and navigate a 10,000-pound van

Ability to effectively operate a GPS

Ability to lift, push, pull and move boxes up to 70 pounds each

Capable of moving up and down stairs

Possess a valid driver’s license in the state of residence

21 years of age or older

Amazon has over 500,000 employees but the retail giant’s fleet of delivery drivers includes a growing group of independent and contract drivers to help fulfill their one-day shipping promise on many items for Prime members.