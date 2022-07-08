ENON VALLEY, Pa. (WKBN) – The SNPJ Slovenefest in Lawerence County is back after a two-year hiatus.



Earlier Friday, vendors were setting up for three days of fun. Polish food, classic fair food, beer and many crafters are lined up.

There will be live music all weekend, and of course, Polka.

Campers were also getting their campsites prepped for an eventful weekend.

Admission is $10 Friday.



The events started at 4 p.m. Friday and runs until midnight.

The organizers believe they will see about 5,000 people this weekend.

“It’s a way to celebrate our Slovenia roots but also welcome the public,” said Joe Evanish, national president of SNPJ.

The festival runs through Sunday, and fireworks are planned for Saturday night.



If you’re interested in this weekend’s events at SNPJ Recreational Center, you can find a full schedule of events and more information at www.slovenefest.com.

