(WKBN) – We’ve received reports of minor accidents and poor road conditions across the area as snow builds on the roadways.

The Alberta Clipper snow system is moving through the Valley after last weekend’s winter storm dropped around a foot of snow on the area.

Ray Marsch, a spokesman for the Ohio Department of Transportation, said they have about 40 crews on the roadways.

The City of Youngstown posted on its Facebook page this morning that 10 crews were out salting expressways, as well as the main roads and bridges.

Meanwhile, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation reduced speeds on portions of Interstates 80 and 79.

While our team saw some crews out clearing the roads, they’ve been unable to keep up with the snowfall in spots.



Drivers are urged to use caution if they’re heading out.