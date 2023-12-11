(WKBN) — A warning to drivers: there are numerous crashes across the area as a snow squall has caused the roads to ice up, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Just before 8 a.m. Monday, there were two crashes reported in the First News coverage area with more coming in, according to an OSHP employee.

There was a crash on state Route 11 beyond state Route 46 (Columbiana Canfield Road) that could cause delays or closures. According to OHGO, there are no closures to the road at this time.

There was also a three-vehicle accident on I-76 East that sent one person to the hospital.

The OSHP representative said the Ohio Department of Transportation is currently out treating the roads.

Kristen Hephner contributed to this report.