(WKBN) – With another winter storm coming, there are lots of things to consider. But, one thing you may not have thought about is a snow ice cream recipe.

That’s right, if you Google the words “snow ice cream recipe” you’ll get a host of articles with different recipes on how to make homemade snow-filled ice cream.

Allrecipes.com features one recipe that calls for one gallon of fresh, clean snow. If ice cream isn’t your thing, the Food Network has recipes for snow cones, snow pops and even snow mimosas.

But, is it safe?

In 2016, NPR released an article stating it is safe to eat snow, under certain conditions.

According to NPR.org, as snow is falling from the sky, it becomes somewhat of a “net for catching pollutants that may be in the atmosphere. The most common is black carbon, or soot, released by coal-fired plants and wood-burning stoves.”

Researcher John Pomeroy suggests waiting a few hours into the snowfall before you gather fresh snow. “The longer the snow falls, the lower the pollution levels in the air, and thus in the snow,” the article stated.

There are other things to watch out for, such as pesticides, dirt mixing with the snow, and it’s important to never eat snow that’s been plowed. Once a plow or snow blower touches the snow, there can be traces of chemicals such as magnesium chloride mixed in.

In 2017, a Romanian study by the Sapientia Hungarian University showed that freshly fallen snow — within the first half day after a snowfall — had fewer bacteria than snow tested two days later. It also stated that snow that fell during colder temperatures had fewer bacteria than snow in warmer temperatures.

“Very fresh snow has very little bacteria,” Romanian researcher Dr. Istvan Mathe said in an Associated Press article. “After two days, however, there are dozens of bacteria.”

Still, Jeff S. Gaffney, a professor of chemistry at the University of Arkansas, stated contaminants in snow are “all at levels well below toxic” and that eating a handful won’t hurt. But, what about several cups or a gallon?

According to Jennifer Johnson, a Mayo Clinic Health System family medicine physician, a person who eats a large amount of snow, or snow with a large amount of contamination, could get very sick. If you have ingested snow and begin to feel ill, it’s important to see a doctor and let them know.