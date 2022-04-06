SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN) – Neighbors in Mercer County can get a sneak peek at what a new bridge is going to look like on Leesburg Station Road.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is inviting the public to view an online display for a project to replace the bridge that carries Leesburg Road over Neshannock Creek in Springfield Township.

The bridge is located about one mile west of the intersection with Route 19.

The plans display for the Leesburg Station Road Bridge Project, which will be held online only, includes a handout, digital plans and an online comment form. It will be open until April 27, 2022, and can be accessed by visiting the PennDOT District 1 website, www.penndot.gov/District1.

Those unable to access the information online may give feedback by contacting PennDOT Project Manager Matt Antrilli at mantrilli@pa.gov or 814-678-7169.

Public input is encouraged about the project including environmental and cultural impacts.

The work is expected to happen during the 2023 construction season.