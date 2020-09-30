‘Snapshots of Youngstown’ invites community to capture memories at local businesses, landmarks

Photos must be taken in Mahoning County

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Convention and Visitors Bureau is launching an interactive campaign this fall, encouraging the community to grab their cameras and support local businesses.

The campaign, Snapshots of Youngstown, invites the public to give local businesses a “virtual high five” by visiting businesses and landmarks in Mahoning County and taking a snapshot of the experience.

There are seven categories to choose from:

Enjoy a meal at a local restaurant.

Visit a local coffee shop, ice cream parlor or bakery.

Toast at a local winery, stroll through a museum, enjoy an outdoor music performance or stay at a local hotel.

Get some fresh and healthy food from a local farm or market.

Find something new at a local retail business, such as a boutique, home decor store, antique shop or flea market.

Enjoy the outdoors on a bike trail, take a scenic hike or play sports at a local park.

Take a photo at a local landmark.

If participants take photos while doing activities from five of the seven categories, they can upload the photos for a chance to win a $25 gift card to a Mahoning County business.

The campaign starts October 1 and goes through October 31.

Participants are asked to maintain social distancing and follow CDC guidelines.

For more information on the campaign, visit youngstownlive.com.

