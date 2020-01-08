Smucker’s distribution center to close in Greenville

FILE – In this Aug. 16, 2010, file photo, a jar of Smucker’s preserves is displayed in Philadelphia. J.M. Smucker is doing just about everything asked of it in trying to find areas of faster growth, while ditching some of the packaged foods that fewer people seemingly want. It’s got a long way to go, however, and that may be what is being reflected Tuesday, July 10, 2018, as investors sell off shares of J.M. Smucker as well as other companies in the sector Tuesday. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

The Smucker's distribution center in Greenville is closing this summer

GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – The Smucker’s distribution center in Greenville is closing this summer.

About 46 positions will be eliminated once the closure is complete.

According to Ray Hancart, director of communications, the closure is coming in the wake of Smucker’s acquisition of Big Heart Pet Brands and Ainsworth Pet Nutrition. He said the changes are being made to ensure that the business is operating efficiently and effectively.

A new distribution center will open in Carlisle, Pa. while centers in Greenville and Breinigsville will close.

Hancart said the closings will happen in two waves. The first will be after the March 2020 opening of the facility in Carlisle. When that happens, other distribution centers, such as the one in Greenville, will begin to see a reduction in volume.

The second wave will be the August 2020 closure of the Greenville distribution center and smaller warehouses.

“As you can imagine, any time we make a decision that impacts people, we thoughtfully consider all aspects of the situation. We have encouraged the employees impacted by these changes to consider applying for our open roles in Meadville,” Hancart said.

Hancart said Greenville employees will be offered a “comprehensive” severance package.

According to the J.M. Smucker Co., the Orville, Ohio-based company acquired Ainsworth Pet Nutrition in 2018 in a deal worth about $1.7 billion. It acquired Big Heart Pet Brands in 2015 in a $6 billion sale.