YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - The woman who pleaded guilty for being the driver in a North Side murder was sentenced Thursday to two years probation in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Rebecca Perez, 47, was sentenced by Judge Maureen Sweeney after pleading guilty to a charge of obstructing justice for her role in the June 10, 2018 shooting death of Diane Dent, 62. Dent was shot at her Goleta Avenue home.