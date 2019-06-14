Fire leads to evacuation of North Jackson metal plant

No one was hurt in the fire at Universal Stainless and Alloy

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – A fire and lots of smoke shut down a metal plant in North Jackson Friday evening.

The call about a fire at Universal Stainless and Alloy Products on S. Bailey Road came in just before 6:30 p.m.

Smoke could be seen coming from the roof of the plant.

Workers who were inside at the time said there were flames in the forge room of the plant. The building was filled with smoke and the workers inside were evacuated.

No one was hurt.

Workers for Friday night’s second shift were told to go home.

We do not know when the plant will be up and running again.

Universal Stainless makes specialty steel products. About a hundred people work at the plant between the two shifts.