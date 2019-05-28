Smoke fills building along Market Street in Youngstown Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - Smoke filled a large building along Market Street in Youngstown early Tuesday.

Crews were called about 1 a.m. to 2516 Market Street where smoke was seen pouring from the windows.

Firefighters were able to clear the building in about an hour.

The fire captain on the scene said the only real challenge was that the building was so big.

No injuries were reported.

The fire is under investigation.

The building is listed by the Mahoning County Auditor as the former Addiction Programs of Mahoning County.

The building was constructed in 1901 and remodeled in 2006.