YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Smith Township man was sentenced to 13 to 17 years in prison for sex crimes against a 15-year-old girl.

Jason Jones, 42, will also have to register as a Tier 2 sex offender and spend five years on probation following his release. The sentence was agreed upon by prosecutors and the defense after Jones pleaded guilty to five counts in the case against him.

Police arrested Jones in June after receiving a report that he was having a relationship with the teenager.

According to a police report, family members of the girl found explicit messages between the two on her SnapChat account.

Police said when questioned about the messages, Jones first denied having any sexual contact with the girl and then said they were going to “start a relationship” and “be together forever.” According to the report, he also admitted to touching the girl and being involved in a sex act with her.

The report states that when police arrested Jones, he asked to write an apology letter to the girl’s family, which was included in his case file.

Jones was initially charged with unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and interference with custody.

He received his sentence Wednesday in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas Judge R. Scott Krichbaum’s court.