SMITH TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A 42-year-old man is facing charges after police say he had sexual relations with a 15-year-old girl.

Police first received a report on Monday afternoon that Jason Jones had been having a relationship with a teenager. According to a police report, family members of the girl found explicit messages between the two on her SnapChat account.

Police said when questioned about the messages, Jones first denied having any sexual contact with the girl and then said they were going to “start a relationship” and “be together forever.” According to the report, he also admitted to touching the girl and being involved in a sex act with her.

The report states that when police arrested Jones, he asked to write an apology letter to the girl’s family, which was included in his case file.

Jones is charged with unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and interference with custody.