YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Smith Township couple accused of supplying a minor with alcohol and drugs and abusing them pleaded not guilty Thursday to a superseding indictment in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Michael Vanhorn, 36, and Kara Vanhorn, 32, were both arraigned before Judge John Durkin in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Michael Vanhorn was charged in a Feb. 2 superseding indictment with eight new felony counts of rape that carry a potential maximum sentence of life in prison if he is convicted.

Kara Vanhorn was charged in the same superseding indictment with a single count of child endangering, a third-degree felony.

The pair were originally indicted last spring after they were arrested in March.

In the original indictment, prosecutors said Michael Vanhorn was plying a minor with drugs and alcohol and then sexually assaulting the victim.

The superseding indictment was filed after prosecutors learned of a second victim.

In the original indictment, Kara Vanhorn faces charges of child endangering, corrupting another with drugs and failure to comply with underage drug or alcohol laws.

Michael Vanhorn faces the same charges in the original indictment as well as several counts of rape.

The new indictments push back an April 24 trial date for both defendants. Prosecutors and defense attorneys are working on finding a new trial date.