Small Youngstown church helps in a big way

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Churches have played a big role in helping during the pandemic. Many of them are passing out food. One small church in Youngstown is meeting its community’s needs in a big way.

Bethel Church of God in Christ offers free food on Thursdays. The church started passing out food IN March from a pickup in the housing projects. Then, it made a change.

“The spirit was like why don’t you stay here in the lot? Since then, we’ve served 1,600 families,” said Pastor Ross Johnson.

The giveaway services about 200 families each week, all from the parking lot. The church has helped a lot of people, and Johnson is still looking to reach more.

“That person that really needs to have a real blessing. Not just because it is available, but that person that really needs help,” Johnson said.

The church gets the food from Gleaners Food Bank. The line is always there, and the food goes out until it’s gone.

Johnson said they have no plans to stop serving the community.

“It’s real ministry. I can stand and preach from a podium, but this is such a reward for me, personally, let alone that it’s a blessing to other people,” Johnson said.

“The blessing comes in giving, right? And giving without looking for something back,” said Robert Reynolds of Youngstown.

Bethel Church of God in Christ is located at 3147 Glenwood Ave. Youngstown. The Thursday food giveaways start at noon.

More headlines from WKBN.com: