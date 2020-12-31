Small fire temporarily closes Youngstown restaurant

Fire crews were called just before 5 p.m. to Crickets Bar and Grill on East Midlothian Boulevard

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A popular southside Youngstown restaurant had to close early New Year’s Eve because of a fire in the kitchen.

Fire crews were called just before 5 p.m. to Crickets Bar and Grill on East Midlothian Boulevard.

A fire official said a broiler caught fire.

The building’s fire suppression system kicked in and extinguished the fire before the fire crews even arrived.

The suppression system did what it was supposed to do. No one was hurt.

