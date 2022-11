LOWELLVILE, Ohio (WKBN) – Students at Lowellville schools were evacuated after a small fire in the kitchen area Thursday morning.

Students were evacuated to the football stadium.

Firefighters on the scene said everything is contained. They think a fan burned up.

Don’t miss the next breaking news story. Sign up for breaking news email alerts below. Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

There is also a power outage in the area.

Brian Oehlbeck contributed to this report.