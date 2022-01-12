BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – West Branch High School was evacuated for about an hour on Wednesday after a small fire.

According to the school district, students started smelling smoke from the next door classroom, which was empty at the time, the woodshop room.

The fire was in a barrel and quickly put out with an extinguisher.

“It is believed an oil rag was accidentally placed in a barrel filled of sawdust and scrap wood, causing spontaneous combustion in the barrel,” the district stated.

Students were taken to the middle school but were brought back to the high school by the end of the day.