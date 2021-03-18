Small fire cancels in-person learning Friday at Youngstown school

School district officials expect the schedule to return to normal on Monday, March 22

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – In-person classes are canceled Friday at Martin Luther King Elementary (MLK) School.

District officials said a small fire in the school building is forcing them to hold classes remotely on Friday, March 19.

There was no damage to the building, but crews need time to clean and for the smoke odor to dissipate.

Sixth through 12th graders in the district who selected the hybrid option will attend school for in-person learning on Mondays and Fridays. MLK is a pre-kindergarten through eighth grade school, so the change affects that school’s sixth through eighth graders.

School staff will teach from home.

The change is only for MLK. All other sixth through 12th grade students who selected the hybrid option should report to school for in-person instruction.

School district officials expect the schedule to return to normal on Monday, March 22.