Small fire at Boardman Walmart led to evacuation, filled store with smoke

The health department will decide if the grocery section can open Monday

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A small electrical fire caused an evacuation at the Walmart on Doral Drive in Boardman overnight.

It happened just after 1 a.m. Monday.

Boardman Fire Chief Mark Pitzer said it started in one of the freezers in the frozen food section.

When firefighters got there, they put out the fire quickly.

The store did fill with smoke, though.

Pitzer said the retail part of the store should be able to open Monday morning.

The health department will decide if the grocery section can do the same.

