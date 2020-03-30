Small businesses in Columbiana Co. hit with flooding on top of COVID-19

"That's already punching the gut as it is and then to have this...it's kind of the perfect storm," one business owner said

CALCUTTA, Ohio (WKBN) – Business owners across the Valley are dealing with the effects of COVID-19. With heavy rain and flooding over the weekend, some have been hit with even more problems.

It’s been a week since Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine ordered all nonessential businesses to close their doors.

“That’s already punching the gut as it is and then to have this compound it, it’s just as my dad mentioned — it’s kind of the perfect storm,” said Zach Byers, who owns DC Music Store in Calcutta, Columbiana County.

The plaza on State Route 170 flooded Saturday night.

Joey Beresford’s family owns one of the businesses. He went live on Facebook as it was happening.

Beresford Fresh Meats and Deli was open at the time. Water quickly reached several inches outside the front doors, leaving them stuck inside.

“We bailed — my three girls, my grandson. We bailed water as long as we could and couldn’t do anymore,” said. “Had to wait for it to come down to do anymore. Spent five hours after that cleaning.”

DC Music Store has been closed since Tuesday because of the governor’s orders.

“I was getting texts, phone calls, ‘Hey man, is the store alright?’ And I had no idea what was going on,” Byers said.

He said a third, if not half, of his store was damaged by the water.

With the added expenses after already being temporarily closed, Byers said it’s now on to survival mode.

“Figure out what we need to do to get the plans in place to fix everything to come back. It’s tough as it is being a small business, a family business in this current economy and this area that we live to keep the tires on.”

Beresford’s place was dry by Monday morning and he didn’t lose any product.

His business has been extra busy since the coronavirus outbreak and having to shut his doors over the weekend didn’t help.

“I’ve been stressed out,” Beresford said. “I’ve been working 12 to 14 hours a day, trying to accompany people to get them food, and all this happens. I mean, it’s tough.”

He hopes to be open again by Tuesday but said it’s still hard to move on from.

“You know, you have a big Rent-A-Center — they can absorb that. One Made Financial — they can absorb that. They’re million-dollar companies. We’re little, single guys that own little places, trying to survive, trying to make a living.”