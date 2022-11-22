HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN)- The city of Hermitage has started its first ever Small Business Saturday campaign this month.

There are several parts to their efforts to promote the locally owned businesses.

One of those ways is getting people excited for Small Business Saturday on social media!

On the city’s Facebook page, they’ve been promoting businesses that have deals running on Saturday. This is all for free!

The city’s community events director Jessica Gotch says they haven’t been able to do much for small business Saturday the last couple of years.

She hopes the social media aspect gets people excited for the weekend.

“We’ve been seeing a lot of good feedback and we’ve had a lot more businesses sign up in the last couple of weeks. So, it’s been received really well so far, but we just hope that everybody goes out and shops small on Saturday,” said Gotch.

It isn’t just businesses located in Hermitage that are getting in on the action. The city is promoting many businesses throughout the Shenango Valley.

“We wanted to support the backbone of the area which is these small businesses. They’re all families that are here and we just wanted to support anybody that was willing to participate,” said Gotch.

And shoppers listen up! There are prizes available for those who shop at any of the registered businesses this weekend. The city is holding a giveaway including a gift basket of goodies.

The prizes all come right from Shenango Valley businesses that are participating. To enter for a chance to win, you’ll want to snap a selfie at your favorite local business and use the hashtag “SHOPHermitagePA22.”

A complete list of businesses can be found here: