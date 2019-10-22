Small business expo to be held in Youngstown, encouraging community to shop local

The event, "Shop Small Businesses" is designed to bring awareness to local businesses.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A small business expo will take place on November 3 in Youngstown.

Chanel Dior is a local entrepreneur who owns several businesses. She put this event together as a way for businesses to network, and for consumers to shop from the area.

The event is free and open to the public. There will be all types of products available from clothing to jewelry, to access to personal trainers and hair care.

Businesses have until October 27 to register for the event, and there is a $25 fee. Businesses can sign up by clicking here.

The business expo will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. at the YWCA, at 25 W. Rayen Ave., Youngstown, Ohio.