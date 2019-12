Snow moving into the Valley Wednesday could slow your morning commute

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Snow moving into the Valley Wednesday could slow your morning commute.

As of 5:30 a.m., heavy snow bands were sweeping across Northeast Ohio, mainly near the lakeshore and I-90, and snow was beginning to fall in northern Trumbull County.

As of 5 a.m., ODOT said they have 337 crews out patrolling, treating and plowing roads across the state.