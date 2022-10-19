WORTH TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN) – An 18-year-old man walked away from a rollover crash in Mercer County on Wednesday.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the man was driving south on Sandy Lake Grove City Road about 7 a.m. when he lost control of the Nissan Xterra SUV he was driving, hit a ditch and rolled over.

Troopers said road conditions were slippery from the recent snowfall.

The man was not injured in the crash. He was cited for speeding.

The crash serves as a reminder that the Valley is transitioning into winter weather driving conditions and that some may not be experienced under those conditions.

This week is also Teen Driver Safety Week, highlighting the fact that crashes are the leading cause of death for teens. From 2017 to 2021, there were 81,364 crashes involving at least one 16- to 19-year-old driver in Pennsylvania, resulting in 480 fatalities. Sixty-six percent of those crashes involved a teen driver driving too fast for conditions (25,721 crashes), driver inexperience (8,707), driver distraction (12,411) or improper/careless turning (13,092). There was a total of 53,673 crashes with one or more of these factors.