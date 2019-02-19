Local News

Slippery conditions prompt accidents in Trumbull County

Icy conditions could be to blame for a few accidents in Trumbull County Tuesday

HOWLAND TWP., Ohio (WKBN) - Icy conditions could be to blame for a few accidents in Trumbull County Tuesday morning. 

Three vehicles collided on Route 82 in Howland. The accident happened about 7:36 a.m. in the eastbound lanes, near Route 46. 

All three vehicles sustained minor damage. 

In Vernon Township, a car went off the road about 7:24 a.m. at Bushnell Campbell Road and Route 5. when police got there, no one was in the car. 

Then, about 7:42 a.m., a vehicle crashed on Robbins Avenue, near the Pine Tree Plaza. 

