Slippery conditions prompt accidents in Trumbull County

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HOWLAND TWP., Ohio (WKBN) - Icy conditions could be to blame for a few accidents in Trumbull County Tuesday morning.

Three vehicles collided on Route 82 in Howland. The accident happened about 7:36 a.m. in the eastbound lanes, near Route 46.

All three vehicles sustained minor damage.

In Vernon Township, a car went off the road about 7:24 a.m. at Bushnell Campbell Road and Route 5. when police got there, no one was in the car.

Then, about 7:42 a.m., a vehicle crashed on Robbins Avenue, near the Pine Tree Plaza.

Seven Day Forecast | Interactive Radar | School and Business Closings | Severe Weather and Closings Text Alerts