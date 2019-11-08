Slippery commute prompts multiple accidents across Valley

Multiple accidents are being reported Friday morning across the Valley.

Multiple accidents are being reported Friday morning across the Valley

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Multiple accidents are being reported Friday morning across the Valley.

Interstate 680 northbound in Youngstown, near the South Avenue exit was shut down at about 6 a.m. due to multiple crashes. Traffic was also moving slowly or stalled in the southbound lanes as well.

A crash was reported on Route 224 in Lowellville, near Luva Bella winery. Traffic is stopped in the area.

A multi-vehicle accident was reported on Route 711 in Youngstown, near the Stephens Street exit.

At about 4 a.m., a Jeep rolled over on I-680 northbound, near the Route 711 connector.

A short time later, a semi lost control and slid off the side of the road on I-80 eastbound near the Route 193/Belmont Ave. exit.

Another vehicle was reported flipped over on Route 11 southbound, near Route 305 in Fowler Twp. That accident happened about 5:45 a.m.

On Interstate 76 westbound, a crash was reported just before the Bailey Road exit in Jackson Township.

Minor accidents are also being reported in northern Trumbull County and in Columbiana County.

Many roads and highways are snow covered with a thin layer of ice. Drivers should allow extra time during the morning commute.