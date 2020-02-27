Slick roads slow morning commute across Valley

Slick roads across the Valley Thursday are slowing the morning commute

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Slick roads across the Valley Thursday are slowing the morning commute.

Wet and freezing surfaces are making some roadways slick.

A crash was reported on McGuffey Road in Youngstown.

An SUV went off the road at McGuffey and North Garland and hit a pole. Two people were hurt and taken to the hospital. Crews had to cut the driver out of the vehicle.

Other reports of vehicles off the road have come into our newsroom.

Drivers are urged to allow extra time this morning.

The Ohio Department of Transportation is reporting wet road conditions with the potential for icy spots on all highways in the Valley.

I-76 at I-80

I-80 at SR 11 and SR 711



I-80 at SR 193

I-80 at SR 46

Sr 711 east of I-680 ODOT highway cameras

The latest forecast from @NWSCLE shows heavy lake effect snow for NE Ohio through the weekend. Be sure to check https://t.co/ulNKKYsusD for the latest travel information. pic.twitter.com/6Qpaw8JY5p — Ohio Dept of Transportation (@ODOT_Statewide) February 27, 2020

