NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Slice of the Valley is back in a new location this weekend after taking a hiatus during the pandemic.

The Warren Rotary Club’s annual pizza and beer challenge fundraiser is set for Sunday, March 6, at the Eastwood Event Centre.

About a dozen pizza shops are competing for both the people’s and judge’s choice.

First News Anchor Stan Boney is among the celebrity judges and Meteorologist Jim Loboy will be emceeing the event.

Tickets are available online and are $10 for adults and $5 for children.

“We are back again. We couldn’t be more excited and thankful for the pizza shops and the vendors that have decided to participate. Also, for the businesses that have done sponsorships and just for the people that come out,” said Dominic Mararri, a spokesperson for the Warren Rotary Club.

Money raised from the event will go towards Cadence Care Network, St. Vincent de Paul, Animal Welfare League, and Warren Family Mission.

The event runs from 4 p.m.to 7 p.m. Sunday.