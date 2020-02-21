Slice of the Valley giving attendees a taste of area’s pizza options

Celebrity judges include Butch Patrick, who played Eddie Munster, as well as Boom Boom Mancini, Ernie Shavers and Kevin Mack

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – You can select your pick for the best pizza in the Valley at the Slice of the Valley Pizza Challenge next Sunday.

The event, hosted by the Rotary Club, returns to the Metroplex Expo Center in Girard.

Celebrity judges include Butch Patrick, who played Eddie Munster, as well as Boom Boom Mancini, Ernie Shavers and Kevin Mack.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids.

“The Slice of the Valley has now evolved, and it’s one of our biggest fundraisers. You know, we’re able to use that money to not only help our club, but help local charities and communities that we support,” said event organizer Dominic Mararri.

Slice of the Valley is 4 to 7 p.m. March 1. More information is available on the event’s Facebook page.