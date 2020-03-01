Slice of the Valley brings together the best pizza in the Valley

The 6th annual Slice of the Valley is still going on at the Metroplex in Girard

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Valley residents got the chance to have all their favorite pizza places under one roof Sunday.

The 6th annual Slice of the Valley is still going on at the Metroplex in Girard. It ends at 7 p.m.

Over a dozen pizza shops competed for the best pizza in the Valley and hundreds of people gathered in to try the different slices.

One pizza shop owner said it was no surprise this event is so successful.

“We are the pizza capital of the world, in Youngstown. To get all the people to come down to try the amazing pizza in Youngstown, it’s not hard to fill up a place like this,” said the owner of Cocca’s Pizza, Steve Cocca.

All proceeds from the event go to the Warren Rotary and other charities.