Sleeping driver awakens to semi on fire in Weathersfield

WEATHERSFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The tractor of a semi and part of the trailer were destroyed Tuesday after the engine on the truck caught fire.

It happened in the early morning hours at the Petro truck stop off of Salt Springs Road.

The driver, who was asleep at the time, made it out of the truck safely after another driver woke him up.

The entire cab of the truck was burned out and destroyed, and the front part of the trailer sustained damage.

Other drivers next to the truck had to leave their vehicles as crews were fighting the fire.

One other semi parked next to the truck that was on fire sustained minor damage.