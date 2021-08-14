Sleep in Heavenly Peace builds dozens of beds in Niles for kids

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Volunteers from the Youngstown chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace teamed up with Pleasant Valley Church in Niles to build beds Sunday.

They were working on building 60 twin-size and single beds and bunk beds for children in need in Mahoning County.

This is a mere fraction of the requests for beds that need to be filled. Before the pandemic, they had over 700 requests for beds.

But the pandemic put the efforts to a halt. They were unable to fill current requests and they couldn’t build or deliver.

Co-President Jeff Watkins said they are starting to go back to normal by opening up the request forms, but it isn’t going to be easy.

“We are about to turn them back on and I can guarantee we are probably going to have a very large influx of requests coming from the economic hit that we took,” Watkins said.

With the expected increase in need, Sleep in Heavenly Peace is looking for volunteers to help build and deliver beds.