GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – There was a sky full of fun and excitement on Friday in Grove City.

There is much to do and see at Skydive Fest 2022, like helicopter rides and a large formation skydive.

It won’t cost you to see it at Skydive Pennsylvania in Grove City. All you have to do is set up a chair and watch.

You do have to pay for some activities though, like skydiving.

We met one woman who decided to jump out of a plane on her 81st birthday.

“I’ve been wanting to do it and I just did it. I wasn’t nervous at all,” said skydiver Marjorie Ferrick.

The festival opens at 8 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The last skydives of each evening will land at Libations Winery.