Skydiver knocks down powerlines in Trumbull County

WEST FARMINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) – It was a close call for an out-of-state skydiver who clipped power lines with his parachute in West Farmington.

It happened just after 8:15 a.m. Sunday on Girdle Road.

Deputies said the New Hampshire skydiver jumped out of a hot air balloon and was trying to land in a field to the east of the road when his parachute hit the power lines.

The power lines were knocked down onto the road.

The skydiver wasn’t seriously hurt, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Federal Aviation Administration was notified about the incident.