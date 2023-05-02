(WKBN) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that approximately 20 of its most common drivers licensing and motor vehicle forms are now available for electronic submission.

Over 20 commonly-used driver licensing and motor vehicle forms that require a signature can now be completed, signed and submitted online. Some of these forms include the self-certification form for commercial driving, the statement of non-operation of vehicles form, several medical forms and more.

Allowing customers to submit these forms electronically will allow PennDOT staff to start processing them more quickly, cutting down on customer wait times.

“Anything we can do to make our services more convenient for our customers is a win,” said Acting PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll. “PennDOT is committed to modernizing our operations, shorter wait times and giving customers new ways to complete services from the comfort of their homes – without having to visit a driver license center.”

Forms that are available for electronic submission will be listed on the Forms, Publication and Maps website page with a “DS” suffix in their document number. When these forms are selected, instructions for secure submission will be provided. Printable/downloadable versions of these forms will continue to be available.

Many common services — like vehicle and driver’s license renewal and address changes — are available online through PennDOT’s Driver and Vehicle Services website, as well all forms, publications and driver training manuals.

Online services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week that include driver’s license, photo ID and vehicle registration renewals; driver-history services; driver license and vehicle registration restoration letters; ability to pay driver’s license or vehicle insurance restoration fee; driver license and photo ID duplicates; and driver exam scheduling.

PennDOT will continue to add more forms for electronic submission as they become available.