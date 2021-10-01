Skills means new wheels for Valley fire department

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – The East Liverpool Fire Department is getting some major new equipment to help keep neighbors safe.

A new ambulance will soon be delivered to the department thanks to what crew members are calling the stellar “grant writing skills” of Chief Jones.

A federal grant in the amount of $198,000 was awarded to the department. The city will be responsible for a 5% match, which will be less than $10,000, according to fire officials.

The ambulance will replace a 2001 model.

A committee has been formed and bids will be accepted soon for the new ambulance.