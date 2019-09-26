Skilled trades expo targets students looking for well-paying jobs

The goal is to give students a hands-on experience

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Students across the Valley are invited to attend a skilled trades expo Thursday at the Canfield Fairgrounds to learn about a career path that could lead to a high-paying job after high school.

The Builder’s Association of Eastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania and the Youngstown-Warren Regional Chamber Foundation are hosting the event.

The goal is to give students a hands-on experience where they can try out different skills and talk to industry professionals about careers in the skilled trades.

The expo runs from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the Canfield Fairgrounds.