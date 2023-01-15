BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — The ice rink at the Southern Park Mall is beginning to melt as people took advantage of one of the last days for skating.

A group of Girl Scouts from Troop 80080 in Columbiana enjoyed the beautiful sunny day on the rink. The girls said they love to skate with their friends and laugh. Falling is even part of the fun!

The scouts said they would be on the rink all day.

“I’ve been here a couple weeks ago, and it was my dream,” said Alyssa Davis, a Girl Scout. “You can do tricks and all that stuff if you get used to it.”

The rink will be open one last day 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday.